KOZHIKODE: Malayalam writer T P Rajeevan on Monday stated he has been receiving threats for his active involvement in the protest to protect Chengottumala in Koottalida, Kozhikode.

The protest, carried out by the ‘Janakiya Samithi’ is against the illegal quarrying activities being conducted in and around Chengottumala. A total of 110 acres of land was allegedly bought by private parties under the pretext of conducting turmeric cultivation.The protest was initiated after the villagers came to know that the land was to be turned into a quarry.

“I have been receiving several threats via SMS and WhatsApp since the past few days for involving in the Janakiya Samithi’s protest against the private parties. They warned me from going out alone and asked me to be more careful with what I do,” he said.