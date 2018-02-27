KOCHI: The trial in the first Islamic State (IS)-related case registered in Kerala, in which 15 persons from Kasargod migrated to Afghanistan to join the terror group, has reached the concluding stage.

The Kochi NIA Court will hold the final hearing as part of the trial in the case on Tuesday. The lone arrested person, Yasmin Mohammed Zahid, of Bihar, is currently facing the trial.

The remaining 15 accused are reportedly in Afghanistan. “After the final hearing, the court will set a date for pronouncing the verdict. We expect the verdict within the next two weeks,” said an NIA officer.

As part of the trial, the court had examined 52 prosecution witnesses, one defence witness and 30 material objects.

The court had also examined the audio clips sent by the accused from Afghanistan to their relatives in Kasargod. NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta appears for the national agency. Yasmin is currently out on the bail. The 15 Kasargod natives had moved to Afghanistan in 2016 to join the IS in the Nangarhar Province. Initially, the Kerala Police registered a missing case (534/2016) in this regard at the Kasargod police station. Yasmin, who had attempted to join IS with her son, was intercepted by the Kerala Police at the Delhi International Airport on July 30, 2016.

The NIA after taking over the probe filed the chargesheet against Yasmin and first accused Abdul Abdulla Rashid, who is still in Afghanistan. The investigation against the remaining accused is still on. The red corner notices are pending against the accused after NIA sought Interpol’s assistance in tracking down the accused persons.

