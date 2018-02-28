KANNUR: Though it failed to achieve the target, the hunger strike by Congress leader K Sudhakaran demanding a CBI probe into the Shuhaib murder case ended on a high note on Tuesday. The stir gave a big boost to the Congress as the rank and file came together against CPM’s violent politics.

The strike, which started on February 19 was scheduled to end after 48 hours. But, owing to the tremendous response from party workers, the stir was extended indefinitely.With public resentment at its peak against CPM’s murder politics and the huge public support to the stir, the police were forced to act tough on Shuhaib’s assailants. To a large extent, the strike was a success, as the police were forced to nab six culprits who were involved in the murder. But, the demand to hold a CBI probe was rejected by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Congress leadership also scored a political victory by raising the charge that the government was wary of a CBI probe as it feared that the long arm of the Central agency will catch up with the think tank of the CPM which hatched the plot to kill Shuhaib.

On Saturday, as the moment came to end the strike, party workers and supporters thronged the venue in front of the collectorate in large numbers and sloganeering reached its peak. Sudhakaran ended the hunger stir by taking a glass of lemon juice from Oommen Chandy. After that, he was taken to KIMST Hospital, Talap.