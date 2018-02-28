KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has traced out IS documentaries and videos from the electronic gadgets recovered from two persons accused in the forcible conversion of a Pathanamthitta woman. The agency submitted this at the NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday when the bail petitions of Muhammad Riyas Rashid, the husband of the victim, and Fawas Jamal and Siyad - the accused - were considered.

Opposing the bail petitions, NIA submitted the Case Diary (CD) before the court. NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta submitted that NIA managed to go through the digital evidence collected from the electronic gadgets recovered from the accused. According to him, in one of the electronic gadgets belonging to Mohammed Riyas, a documentary of Syria was found deleted. Similarly, several videos of IS was found from the electronic gadget recovered from Fawas Jamal. NIA submitted that the agency is probing the links of the accused persons with IS and that it has nothing to do with other issues of marital discord raised by the victim.

Even though no evidence regarding Siyad’s links with IS could be recovered, NIA claimed some of the digital evidence is still being examined and it is too early to grant bail to the accused.On the other hand, the lawyers who appeared for the accused persons argued that the case is purely a marital dispute and the incident has been stretched to the extent that Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been attracted in the case.

According to them, the victim had earlier deposed before the High Court judge that she wilfully converted to Islam and married Riyas. It is usual in marital disputes for husband and wife to attempt tarnishing the image of each other in public.NIA Court Judge Kauser Edappagath reserved the order on the bail petition. The order will be announced on March 6.