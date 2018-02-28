THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming soon after the CPM conference, the four-day CPI state meet from Thursday is all set to discuss a couple of controversial issues. Undoubtedly the recent controversy over CPM’s attempts to induct K M Mani-led Kerala Congress into the Left fold and CPI’s opposition, will be one of the primary issues.

The recent CPM state conference had witnessed severe criticisms against the CPI. Not only the party but its ministers too had drawn flak from the CPM, both at the organisational report and during the general discussions. There were direct attacks on the CPI, alleging that they have not been following the coalition ethics within the political front.

During the discussions, some of the delegates even went to the extent of attacking the CPI ministers terming them inefficient. The forthcoming CPI conference would be the best platform for the party to officially respond to these allegations. The CPI is sure to hit back at the Left partner.

The Mani issue has been hogging the the limelight at the CPM conference. And the CPI has already made its stance clear in the issue. With the CPM continuing with its attempts to woo the Kerala Congress, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran finally made an open statement – curiously at the just-concluded CPM conference - urging the Big Brother in the LDF not to score a self goal.

However the CPM is treading a cautious path as far as the Mani issue is concerned. That’s why party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan made it clear that the party would not go for a unilateral decision in the issue. “In a way the CPM was sending feelers that any such decision would be taken only after taking the CPI into confidence. That’s a welcome change on their part,” said a senior CPI leader.The performance assessment of ministers too would come up at the CPI conference. This would be an occasion for the CPI to come out with an open review on Left ministers.