KOCHI: Perhaps, in the strongest remarks on the rising political killings in the state, the Kerala High Court questioned the government’s handling of Youth Congress leader M Shuhaib’s murder.“Didn’t you see what they’ve done to a human being?” the court asked raising the photo of Shuhaib’s mangled body. “Couldn’t you recover the weapon used for the murder?”Justice B Kemal Pasha further queried.

Madhu case: HC to intervene

Kochi: Kerala High Court Justice K Surendra Mohan has sent a letter to the Chief Justice seeking its intervention in the Madhu lynching case.