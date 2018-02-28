Didn’t you see what they’ve done to a human being: Kerala High Court
Published: 28th February 2018

KOCHI: Perhaps, in the strongest remarks on the rising political killings in the state, the Kerala High Court questioned the government’s handling of Youth Congress leader M Shuhaib’s murder.“Didn’t you see what they’ve done to a human being?” the court asked raising the photo of Shuhaib’s mangled body. “Couldn’t you recover the weapon used for the murder?”Justice B Kemal Pasha further queried.
Madhu case: HC to intervene
Kochi: Kerala High Court Justice K Surendra Mohan has sent a letter to the Chief Justice seeking its intervention in the Madhu lynching case.