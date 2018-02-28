SABARIMALA: The first phase of the joint survey of 406 acres of land under the custody of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) at Sannidhanam, the trekking path, Pampa and Nilackal concluded after locating control points.With the completion of locating and marking of control points at Sannidhanam, the total land area at Sannidhanam with TDB stood at 80.1 acres as against 50 acres as had been claimed by vested interests, said Devaswom executive engineer Ajithkumar.

A positive point of the joint survey was the attitude of the Forest Department which took a favourable stand in identifying and locating the land under TDB’s custody as per government orders (GO) issued since 1965. “The 80.1 acres of Devaswom land identified and surveyed at Sannidhanam includes 63 acres as per a GO of 1963, 4.7 acres behind Malikappuram temple as per a GO of 1986, 6.50 acres for fireworks offering behind Valiyanadapandal as per a GO of 1986 and four acres behind Bailey Bridge for the Sannidhanam sewage treatment plant,” Ajithkumar said.

The land surveyed under TDB’s hold on the trekking path between Pampa and Sannidhanam, including the traditional path of Neelimala-Appachimedu-Marakoottam and Swami Ayyappan Road, and between Marakoottam and Nadapandal stood at 26 acres. The total land covered under the survey at Pampa, including Papa Hill-Top, came to 43.56 acres, Ajithkumar said. “The total land surveyed and identified for setting up control points at Nilackal under TDB stood at 247 acres,” he said.

Damodar Ropeway team to arrive by week end

Ajithkumar said a high-level of Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeway, the contractor for the Sabarimala way project, will arrive by the week’s end for undertaking land survey for the ropeway project connecting Pampa with Sannidhanam.

The visit of the company team was finalised at a meeting of the company management with the Sabarimala High-Powered Committee on Master Plan headed by Justice Sirijagan at a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, Ajithkumar said.

The team will take the measurement of land required for the ropeway project, including the land in between the terminal points from Pampa Hill-Top to Malikappuram having 13 pillars on the route, he said. “Once the land survey is completed, the report, including the total forest land required for the ropeway project, will be submitted by TDB to the high-powered committee which, in turn, will submit it before the Kerala High Court for final sanction,” Ajithkumar said.