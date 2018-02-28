KOCHI: The Excise Department on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of 5.2 kg of methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) worth around Rs 30 cr near Nedumbassery airport last week. Yousuf, 51, of Thachampara village, Chooriyad, had helped the other accused conceal the drugs in the trolley bag by wrapping them in carbon paper. He was arrested by the Excise sleuths from Palakkad following revelation of the prime accused.

The department had earlier arrested two Palakkad natives - Abdul Salam, 34, and Faizal, 35 - while they were en route to hand over the drug to a person who was waiting at the airport to board a flight to Kuwait. The special squad arrested the duo after intercepting their car and seized the drugs concealed in two trolley bags. The officers said they received information about Yousuf while examining the phone call details of Faizal, the prime accused in the case.

“Based on the call details, we further questioned Faizal to know about the involvement of Yousuf. During interrogation, he revealed it was Yousuf who helped them conceal the drugs by wrapping them up in carbon paper in the trolley bags. Yousuf had also helped the duo transport the drugs from Mumbai to Kerala,” said an Excise officer. He said Yousuf will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

However, the sleuths said the exact role of Yousuf in the case will be revealed only after conducting a detailed probe.

Interpol help

The Excise Department has decided to seek Interpol’s help to nab a person identified ‘Bhai’, who has been operating the drug network from Kuwait through WhatsApp and Facebook. “The drug traffickers do not keep the consignment with them for several hours. They will keep on passing the contraband from person to person. Though we have got a clear picture of the kingpin, we cannot reveal more details as it will affect the probe,” said a top officer.