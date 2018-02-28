THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to hike the fares of Super Air Express, multi-axle Scania, and AC and non-AC Volvo under the JNNURM scheme also from March 1. The government had earlier decided to hike the fares of private and KSRTC buses from March 1. For Super Air Express, the per-kilometre rate will go up from 85 paise to 93 paise. Multi-axle Scania and Volvo rates will go up from Rs 1.91 to Rs 2 per kilometre. There is no revision in the per-km rate of JNNURM AC buses. But the minimum charge will go up from Rs 15 to Rs 20.

Tribal welfare

The Cabinet has decided to create the post of Project Officer (Integrated Tribal Development) in the deputy director cadre in Attappadi, Palakkad. The new post has been created by abolishing the ADC post in the Rural Development Department. The new post is meant to ensure proper coordination of tribal welfare activities in the region which has witnessed the murder of tribal youth Madhu.

PMAY: The Cabinet decided to raise the rates for constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. The government’s LIFE Mission housing scheme has pegged the cost of constructing a house at Rs 4 lakh. Tuesday’s decision is meant to unify the rates.