THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has withdrawn the case registered against six LDF MLAs who had created a ruckus and destroyed public property during the budget presentation in March 2015 by then Finance Minister K M Mani.

After the LDF came to power, former MLA V Sivankutty, one of the accused, had given a petition seeking withdrawal of the case. Following this, the government reviewed the UDF’s decision and decided to withdraw it. The Opposition UDF and the BJP have cried foul. The case was registered for destruction of public property while attempting to prevent Mani from presenting the state budget in view of the bar bribery allegation.