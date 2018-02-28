MALAPPURAM: Malappuram is all set to host the 23th state conference of the CPI. Seminars, cultural programmes, delegates’ meet, red volunteers march and a public conference will mark the mega event. District secretary P P Suneer said the entire district is decked up in red to host the party’s first-ever state conference in the district. “Rallies, cultural events and campaigns, being held ahead of the state conference, have created a strong wave in the district. Party workers are in a joyous mood and all arrangements have been made to welcome leaders and delegates,” he said.

Marking the formal start of the event, C A Kurian will hoist the flag at E Chandrasekharan Nair Nagar at Rose Launch auditorium on March 1. Party national council general secretary Sudhakar Reddy will inaugurate the delegates’ meet. Around 600 delegates from across the state will attend the meet.

A cultural conference will be held in the evening at Koladi Govindankutty Nagar at the Municipal Town Hall and it will be attended by authors C Radhakrishnan, Alankode Leelakrishnan and K P Ramanunni.

Environmentalist Medha Patkar and Kanhaiya Kumar will attend the Smara Jwala Sanghamam, which is to be held on March 3. On March 4, a red volunteer march will be held and it will start from MSP ground at 3.30 pm and will culminate at K Damodaran Nagar at Kizhakkethala.

The public conference will be inaugurated by S Sudhakar Reddy. State secretary Kanam Rajendran will preside over the meet. D Raja, Panniyan Raveendran, K E Ismail, Benoy Viswom and Annie Raja will be present.