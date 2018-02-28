THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee for Medical Education in Kerala has decided to finalise the provisional tuition fee for NRI seats for the MBBS course at Rs 20 lakh per student for the next academic year.

The fee of Rs 20 lakh will also be applicable for admissions in the NRI quota during the current academic year (2017-18). The committee has directed principals of the medical colleges to collect the NRI fee at Rs 20 lakh per student and to keep aside Rs 5 lakh from that amount as corpus fund for awarding scholarship to BPL category students.

In respect of the Kerala Christian Professional College Management Federation (KCPCMF) member colleges, the NRI fee for the year 2017-18 was fixed at Rs 18 lakh. The principals of these colleges should keep aside Rs 5 lakh from the amount as corpus fund for awarding scholarship to BPL category students.

Since the committee’s order on NRI fees, issued in October last year, has been challenged in the Kerala High Court, the fee for KCPCMF member colleges will be subject to the court’s final verdict.