KOCHI: The night drive conducted by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), in association with the Police department, on Monday saw action being taken against 261 vehicles owners and the state exchequer turning richer by Rs 3.36 lakh.

Though the departments came across several other crimes, the drive, mainly conducted in Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts, was chiefly aimed at stopping the use of air horns in vehicles. Around 118 air horns were removed, including from bikes and tourist buses.

“We seized the air horns as they were causing discomfort to heart patients. Moreover, they leave more people with hearing problem. We won’t allow vehicles to ply fitting these illegal air horns,” said Ernakulam Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M P Ajith Kumar.

The department also initiated action against vehicles which conducted intra-service operations in the district.“Around 12 vehicles which conducted intra-service operation were taken into custody. Recommendation to the RTO for suspending the licence of more than 12 people was also initiated,” said an MVD officer. The department had collected an amount of Rs 7.53 lakh last week as well.