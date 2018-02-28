THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment Police had registered a case against Sivankutty, E P Jayarajan, K T Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunhahammed and C K Sadasivan.Following Sivankutty’s request, the Chief Minister’s office also sought legal opinion on the matter.

The government order said since the law department had not raised any objection, it was ordering the case should be withdrawn.Chargesheets had been filed against the former MLAs at the Vigilance Court, Thiruvananthapuram.

In view of the government order, the decision would be intimated to the court. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala termed the decision as unpardonable while Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan refused to comment. The court decision will be crucial in the case.

BJP national executive member V Muraleedharan said it was a challenge to democracy and the people.

“The people of the state had witnessed the LDF members’ activities during the budget day when K M Mani came to present the budget.

“The loss to the public property was loss to the people and it couldn’t be pardoned. By withdrawing the criminal cases, the government is cheating the people,” he said.