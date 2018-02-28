KOCHI: Appearing for the government, state attorney K V Sohan submitted such crimes have to be stopped and informed an effective investigation was going on in the case. Two people were arrested on February 18 and three on February 25 in the Shuhaib murder case. The special investigation team also seized the vehicle used by the accused even though the weapon used by them is yet to be recovered.

The court expressed its displeasure over the probe team’s inaction in not seizing the weapon. It noted a district superintendent of police had made a complaint to his superiors that some of the investigation team members had leaked vital information to the accused. Hence the arrest of all them could not be possible and recovery of the weapon was affected. The court asked how dare an SP can make such a complaint.

On the petition filed by C P Muhammed and S P Raziya, parents of deceased Shuhaib seeking CBI probe in the case, the state attorney submitted T Asaf Ali, former Director General of Prosecution and counsel for the petitioners is a politician and he is making a political speech before the court. At the same time, the state is making a submission based on facts. To which the court said “let it be a political argument. Why the police are not able to recover the weapon?”

According to the petitioners, the first information report revealed the killer gang had terrorised the people at the scene by exploding bombs, inflicted 41 stab injuries with deadly weapons like big swords, knives and brutally killed Shuhaib, and inflicted grievous injuries to two others. It was a terror attack unleashed on the victim which is an offence punishable under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The police did not invoke provisions of UAPA due to political intervention by the CPM in the case.

The petition stated the arrested accused are hardcore criminals involved in various murder cases and who have no enmity towards slain Shuhaib against whom CPM leaders in the district were harbouring ill-will and hatred due to political vendetta. CBI counsel Sasthamangalam S Ajithkumar submitted their stand would be informed within a week. The court further directed the state government to file a statement and posted the hearing of the case to Tuesday.