KOCHI: Over 45 complaints were received in the first-ever students’ adalat held at the Kadavanthra police station, declared a child-friendly one in November last, on Tuesday. The complaints were received under four heads - those relating to drug usage and sales; domestic issues; transport issues and common complaints.

“On primary analysis, many complaints have the potential to be registered as cases dealing with serious issues like drug-peddling,” said City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh.“In fact, we’ve registered a few cases and sent the same to local police stations for investigation on priority. The next adalat will be held at the North police station.” The first adalat mainly featured complaints against anti-social elements, drug mafias and the supply of narcotics.

“Students from schools across the city were informed of the adalat. They can directly approach the specified station without considering station limits. Such complaints, if found genuine, will be dealt with on priority,” said Ernakulam ACP K Laljy.