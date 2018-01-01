KOCHI: In 2018, if any natural disaster takes place we would like the state government to get the number of victims correctly so that no family misses out on the compensation. We want that when we say our name, people should not categorise us as Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jain, or whatever, and put us into the mental boxes of accommodation or discrimination. Instead, we want to rise above caste and creed and look at each other as fellow Indians. We want that when a woman complains of misogyny, she be not subjected to cyberbullying. We want doctors to regain their focus on healing people instead of having a mercenary attitude.

We want those spewing hatred against people of other communities to realise despite the differences in upbringing, education, religious beliefs and thought processes, the same red blood flows in their veins as it does in the ‘other’.

We want drivers – of cars, buses, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers – to understand that when they incessantly blow their horns it gets on the nerves of others, especially the elderly. We want that if a boy student puts his arm around a girl classmate, it should not lead to condemnation and expulsion. We want the culture of black money and illegal transactions to end so that honest entrepreneurs thrive.

We want the young to realise taking drugs and excess alcohol will ruin their brains and bodies and damage their future.We want women to be treated with dignity and respect at work places, on the streets, in malls and market-places, at their homes and while travelling on a public transport. We want a visit to a police station to be not one of intimidation and harassment but of co-operation and friendliness.So, can we, as members of society, fulfil these wants and make the world a better place?