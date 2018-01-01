THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The junior doctors on Sunday withdrew from their strike after Health Minister K K Shylaja assured them their demands will be favourably considered. The agitation was withdrawn after they held a discussion with the government here.

Though one of the main demands of the junior doctors was to roll back the increase of pension age, the government made it clear it was not possible to withdraw from it. However, Shylaja assured them, who have been on an indefinite strike since Friday, more posts will be created.

She told the agitators increase of pension age will never affect the prospects of junior and PG doctors.

The pension age was increased only with good intention, she said and added the government had only tried to increase opportunities for them, after coming into power. Noting the number of posts will be increased, Shylaja told the junior doctors 44 teachers will be retiring from the medical colleges this year and another 16 in the next year. She also mentioned 175 posts were created in medical colleges after the government came to power.

She also assured more posts will be created as part of the Aardram programme apart from the present ones. On the apprehension of the junior doctors that several posts were not reported, she assured them the government will coordinate with the PSC.

With regard to the demand of withdrawing the bond system, the Health Secretary was entrusted with calling a meeting with the doctors.The junior doctors under the Kerala Medical Action Council had launched an indefinite strike on December 29 after the government failed to meet the assurance given to them on December 22.