KOCHI: Terming the CPM-led LDF Government a complete failure, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said it had declared a holiday for development activities in the state.

“Citing financial crisis, the government has stopped all development activities in the state,” Chennithala told reporters here. “Apparently, no new projects have been envisioned for implementation in the upcoming budget on the grounds of financial crunch. Then, what exactly is Finance Minister Thomas Isaac supposed to present as budgetary proposals in the Legislative Assembly?” he asked.