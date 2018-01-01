KOZHIKODE: Malabar is rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty. Though the region is home to such diverse treasures, they are yet to be fully tapped. However, the proposed Rs 1,000-crore project of the Kerala Tourism Development Council (KTDC) for Malabar will give a lease of life to tourism hopes in the region and it is expected to soar to new heights in 2018.

Over 10 projects are on the anvil, including the construction of a four-star hotel at Kozhikode beach, expansion of KTDC cottage in Bekal and building an airstrip in Bekal. Sanction has been received from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

24 more cottages to come up in Bekal

KTDC has six cottages in Bekal and the corporation will increase the number to 30. The infrastructure developments like commissioning of Kannur Airport will leverage tourism. Also, KTDC plans to build an airstrip in Bekal and has identified land for it. It will help bring tourists directly to the cottages owned by the corporation. In Muzhappilangad beach, adventure tourism will be promoted.

Wayanad Ghat Road ropeway

In a major relief to tourists and frequent travellers from Kozhikode to Wayanad, the Wayanad Chamber of Commerce (WCC) and the District Tourism Promotional councils of Kozhikode and Wayanad have initiated the ropeway project across the Wayanad Ghat Road connecting Adivaram and Lakkidi. The paperwork for this undertaking commenced six months ago. WCC authorities said the DPR based on the technical survey has been completed. However, they are yet to get environmental clearance and green signal from the Forest Department. “We expect to receive the permission at the earliest," said WCC general secretary and project coordinator E P Mohandas. He said they also require strong support from the state government for the successful completion of the project. The 3.6-km-long ropeway with a total of 60 cabins aims to carry around 400 to 500 passengers within a time span of 15 minutes. In addition, 23 to 30 towers will be constructed for the same.“The entire project is estimated at a cost of C60 crore. It will take around 18 to 20 months for its completion," said Mohandas.

Four-star hotel at Kozhikode beach

The four-star hotel at Kozhikode beach is part of KTDC's efforts to increase the accommodation facilities in the city. The project cost of C55 crore has already received the administrative sanction of KIIFB. The hotel will be constructed in the vicinity of the beach on 1.16 acres near the State Institute of Hospitality Management (SIHM). The land was owned by Kerala Soaps and it was given to the Tourism Department to start SIHM. A few months ago, the department handed over the land to KTDC. The hotel will complement the efforts of the Kozhikode district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council to tap the tourism potential of the district.