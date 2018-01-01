The widening of NH-66 into six lanes from Kasargod to Malappuram is among the projects which will bring in much deserved development to the Malabar region | A Sanesh

KOZHIKODE: As 2018 heralds a new dawn, Malabar is set to witness an infra growth as widening of NH 66 into six lane - right from Kasargod to Malappuram - is set to materialise.Though the project has been facing certain hiccups in Kannur and Malappuram over land acquisition, things are in shape in Kozhikode and Kasargod where over 90 per cent of the process for land acquisition has been completed and work will start in the coming months.

Authorities are hopeful they will be able to resolve the issues with regard to land acquisition to put the project on track soon.“The widening of NH-66 will bring a revolutionary change in Malabar region's development," said Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan.

"We have managed to complete land acquisition in the highway stretch passing via Kozhikode and will be pursing the project with the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways to ensure it's not delayed further.”