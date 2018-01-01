THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of suffering, Muslim women have found a way to rid themselves of the practice of Triple talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. He was speaking after inaugurating the 85th Sivagiri pilgrimage via video-conferencing from New Delhi.

Everyone is aware of the long struggle the Muslim sisters and mothers had against triple talaq, said Modi. He did not make any direct reference to the recent Bill passed by the Lok Sabha for banning the practice.

The resolution for the new year should be “Reform, Perform and Transform,’’ he said, calling for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ to take the nation to ‘’new heights’’ in 2018.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to speeding up the fight against black money, corruption, terrorism and benami wealth in the new year. He called for a joint effort to erase the marks of enslavement that still remain on the nation’s socio-economic system despite gaining independence from the British rule in 1947.

Sree Narayana Guru awakened the people against social evils such as casteism and united the society. “‘Freedom through education, strength through organisation, economic independence through industries’ was his mantra,’’ he said. It was in Kerala that Sree Sankaracharya propounded the Advaita philosophy. Narayana Guru did not merely ‘live’ it himself, but showed others how to live it, Modi said.