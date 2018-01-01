Can’t a Comrade seek quality treatment...

Cruel, to say the least! How else could one describe the allegations against Health Minister K K Shylaja. What did she do? Submitted some bills and claimed reimbursement she is entitled to. Look at the mud thrown at her for that. For ages ‘kanji’ or rice porridge has been the staple diet of Malayalees and this is often suggested while under Ayurveda treatment. Critics with no heart have found fault for claiming the bill for ‘kanji’ and certain other health supplements like ‘onion vada’ and Gobi Manchurian.

They hardly stopped at that. For they didn’t even spare the Minister’s late mother, blaming her for claiming reimbursement from a non-existent hospital and for declaring that her husband is her dependant. She has stated only plain facts in the declaration - that her husband is solely dependent on her and that he is unemployed. What do these critics know about medical expenses and how hard it is to meet them with the pension of a retired LP School headmaster.

Voices are being raised against the Minister’s husband seeking treatment from a five-star hospital and a specialty clinic for diabetes. How else does one sort out lifestyle diseases. As lifestyle changes, such diseases are but natural fallouts and one has to seek solutions from the best possible facilities. The government has made provisions for the Minister to claim reimbursement for herself and family. She has done just that, and only what former Chief Ministers and ministers have done. Isn’t the deafening silence of the ‘main Opposition party’ explanatory! BJP leaders like Kummanam Rajasekharan and K Surendran can cry hoarse for they haven’t had the chance to enjoy the pie yet!

But Comrade Shylaja hasn’t bothered to explain something. Isn’t her act of sending family members to costly private facility a classic statement of the confidence she has in facilities run by the department she rules over? Or are government hospitals only for the poor KSRTC pensioners?

Well, she can still justify herself. Unlike many senior Comrades, she didn’t go to Russia, Germany or USA; rather chose to endorse the quality of treatment in Kerala’s private hospitals.

If ‘likes’ were votes…

Get ready for the magic! The social media accounts and pages of Left ministers are going to be flooded with likes. The directive has gone down from the ‘chief of staff’ M V Jayarajan. For a change, staffers of all ministers have been asked to follow the footsteps of Finance Minister Thomas Isaac who has managed maximum ‘likes’. Even the Chief Minister, with his army of advisers of all sorts, comes only second. In a meeting of personal staff of ministers, Jayarajan came armed with a ‘stat-book’ of likes, according to which Isaac’s official Facebook page has over 6 lakh ‘likes’ whereas the CM comes a close second with 5.97 lakh. A monitoring mechanism is also reportedly being set up to review action in the pages of ministers. Don’t know whether instructions have been issued to transform ‘likes’ to votes in the next elections!What a transformation for a party which went on the rampage in the AG’s Office and Government Secretariat against computers!