THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paul Antony, a 1983 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, on Sunday assumed charge as Chief Secretary. He succeeds K M Abraham to the top post.

After assuming office, he said priority will be for completing the major projects in a time bound manner. Additional chief secretaries Tom Jose, Rajeev Sadanandan, principal secretaries V Venu, Bishwanath Sinha, B Sreenivas, Tikaram Mina, E K Maji and others were present.

The decision to appoint him as Chief Secretary was taken by the government on December 26. Antony has served in various capacities. His previous assignments include Development Commissioner of the Cochin Special Economic Zone, chairman of the Cochin Port Trust, Power Department secretary and KSEB MD.