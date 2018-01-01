Members of Kollam Roller Skating Club starting their skating pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa shrine from Kottarakulam Ganapathy temple in Kollam on Sunday

KOLLAM: For the 18th time in a row, skating enthusiasts with the Kollam Roller Skating Club undertook a skating pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa shrine on Sunday.The rally which was flagged off from Kottarakulam Ganapathy temple by Kollam Corporation sports-education standing committee chairman T R Santhosh Kumar, is being attended by eight skaters.

The rally which reached Pathanamthitta after covering the High School Junction, Anchalumoodu, Perinadu, Kundara and Kottarakkara will resume its journey towards Pampa on Monday. Skating coach P R Balagopal said, from Pampa the members will visit the Sabarimala shrine by foot.

This time the club is undertaking the rally to convey the messages: ‘Embrace Sports, stay healthy, avoid lifestyle diseases’ and ‘Clean Kerala, beautiful Kerala’.