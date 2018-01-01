SABARIMALA: Heavy rush of pilgrims was continued to witness for darshan of Lord Ayyappa on the second day of the Makaravilakku festival day on Sunday.Long queue of pilgrims was seen at sopanam fly-over, holy steps, lower Thirumuttam, north nada, Malikappuram and valiyanadapandal since the sreekovil was opened for darshan at 3 am. Jampacked queue was witnessed at u-turn and from Saramkuthi to Marakottam, forcing pilgrims to stand in the queue for five hours. Thousands of pilgrims were seen in long queues for neyyabhishekam since late Saturday night. The queue extended up to 11 am when the offering was closed for the customary uchcha pooja ritual.

Safety and security monitoring

DIG Sethuraman on Sunday inspected important locations as part of initiating measures to meet the heavy rush of pilgrims during the peak days of Makaravilakku season.The DIG, as part of the crowd management, monitored movement of pilgrims on the queue in front of the sreekovil. Sethuraman reviewed the pilgrim movement on the holy steps and gave directives to police personnel to speed up the flow of pilgrims there.

The DIG directed the police personnel to maintain the flow of pilgrims in the range of 90 to 100 per minute on the holy steps. As part of scientific methods to ensure safety and security of pilgrims, the police on Sunday introduced helicam service, remote-controlled aerial mechanism having a radius of four km, with the objective of monitoring the movement of pilgrims.