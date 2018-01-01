THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The St Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, has inked an agreement with the students who were expelled from the school following the ‘hugging’ row. The Class XI girl student can now attend classes when the school reopens and the Class XII boy can appear for the pre-board exams which begin on January 4. The two were expelled for hugging in the school premises five months ago.

A discussion to resolve the issue, held earlier between the students and their families, and the school management, was mediated by Shashi Tharoor MP. The decisions taken in the meeting were put down in writing and an agreement was signed between the parties on Sunday at the school.

The school had attracted controversy ever since the issue surfaced. “I was carrying a huge burden for the past five months and now I am very relieved,” said the elated boy on Sunday. “The school has assured me they will appoint a teacher with whom I am comfortable to help and guide me. New year, new beginnings.”

The agreement was signed by the principal Sebastian T Joseph, Mar Thoma Educational Society secretary Rajan Varghese from the management side and the parents of the students along with witnesses. “I am happy now I can attend classes,” said the Class XI student who had been pretty much holed up in her home since the incident in July. “They have allayed my concerns and assured me any issue arising will be taken care of.”

The father of the Class XII student said, “We will be moving the court to expunge certain remarks made against my son in the High Court judgement and the school has assured they won’t challenge it. Moreover, Tharoor sir has assured us he will take up the issue of persuading the CBSE.”

The principal has said he will write a letter to CBSE recommending the case of the Class XI student. “We will do everything from our side to ensure the studies of the students can be continued and will recommend the case strongly,” he said. “We are in touch with the regional office of CBSE and hope it will work out in favour of the students.”The meeting between the parties was scheduled for January 3, but was later brought forward to Sunday.

From a hug to the High Court

The students were expelled from St Thomas Central School after an inquiry report by the school found they went against the disciplinary standards of the school. The Class XII student had approached the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights which passed an interim order that the students be allowed to continue their studies.The school, however, moved the High Court which quashed the interim order.