THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will present the third budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government on February 2. The state cabinet on Monday decided to recommend the Governor to convene the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly on January 22.The 12-day-long ninth session of the Assembly will conclude on February 8. In between, the Assembly will not convene for four days from January 26 to 29.The cabinet has issued its clearance for an annual plan of Rs 29,150 crore.

In his first budget after the goods and services tax (GST) was introduced, Isaac will go for strict financial discipline. Unlike the previous years, there’s no possibility for additional revenue generation through value-added tax (VAT).The state cannot expect a 20 per cent growth this year. It may take a few years before the system stabilises and GST comes into effect in a full-fledged manner. “It may take another year for revenue from GST to stabilise. Once the system is in place, the state will benefit. However, it cannot be expected in a year,” officials pointed out.

Metropolitan Transport Authorities soon

T’Puram: On Monday, the Cabinet approved the draft for the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill.

4 lakh for Athira

The Cabinet decided to arrange 4 lakh from the SC/ST Development Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for bearing the treatment expenses of Athira, who jumped from a building in Karipur following caste abuse.