THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated ‘Arogya Jagratha’, an awareness campaign against all communicable diseases, at the Tagore Theatre, Vazhuthacaud, here on Monday. The campaign aims at preparing a society that can minimise the risk of communicable diseases through awareness in sanitation.

“Communicable diseases can be prevented if society comes forward and jointly takes action. We know lack of sanitation is the prime reason for such diseases. Removing waste is not always done in a timely manner,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned for better coordination as the steps taken for disease prevention were not effective. He also launched the ‘Arogya Jagratha’ mobile application at the function.

“Local bodies should ponder on tackling the present challenges in sanitation and waste management. Before rains there should be a roadmap for each location. There is a need for comprehensive awareness among the public,” he said, directing the Local Self Government Institutions to take the lead in sanitation.

Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja presided over the function attended by ministers K T Jaleel, Ramachandran Kadannappally and K Raju, Mayor V K Prasanth, Deputy Speaker V Sasi, district panchayat president V K Madhu.

The campaign will be carried out by the Health Department throughout the year in association with various departments. Ardram Mission, Local Self Government Departments, residents associations, Haritha Keralam Mission, Kudumbasree, Suchitwa Mission, voluntary organisations, health volunteers and general public will be part of the campaign.