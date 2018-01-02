THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as CIs took charge as Station House Officers (SHOs) across the state on Monday, there are some voices of dissent within the force over the new policing system. CIs are displeased over the new system due to the additional responsibility involved, wherein they will have to lead investigation into crime cases too. Sources in the police said many CIs felt they were being ‘demoted’ to do a job which they had done earlier while serving as SIs. “The morale of many police personnel may get affected due to the decision. However, we are government servants and are bound to do the job assigned to us,” said a CI, seeking anonymity.

The earlier decision to separate law and order from crime investigation had drawn flak from various quarters. As SIs were looking after station administration, there were delay in handing over details of pending cases. Kerala Police Association president T S Baiju welcomed the decision. “It will enhance the functioning of police stations. That the CIs are displeased with the decision is mere rumour. It is a routine decision and SIs will work as per the instruction of CIs,” Baiju told Express.

Behera proposes ‘motivating police stations’ in districts

At least one police station in each district will function as a motivating police station soon, said State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Monday while addressing police personnel at the Medical College police station in the capital in a function to mark the official launch of CIs taking charge as SHOs in the state “At least one station in a district has to become a centre to motivate police personnel in other stations.

The primary discussion on the matter is on and it will materialise very soon,” Behera said. He said SHOs were a major part of the police system. “SHOs are destined to register a case and receive complaint legally. So, the post should be handled by a responsible and senior officer to ensure justice to the common man approaching police stations.

The decision will also ease handling the investigation of criminal cases. It is a historical decision,” Behera said. CIs of 196 police stations in the state assumed charge as SHOs on Monday. The move puts law and order directly under CIs, each of who will have at least two SIs under them. Until December 31, 2017, most stations had SIs working as SHOs. IG Manoj Abraham and city police commissioner P Prakash were present at the function.