THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The verification of fishermen still missing in the wake of cyclone Ockhi will be completed in a time-bound manner, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured on Monday.

He was speaking after distributing financial assistance announced by the state and Central governments to the families of 25 fishermen from Vizhinjam who lost their lives in cyclone Ockhi. The financial assistance consists of `20 lakh declared by the state government and `2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s disaster relief fund. Nothing can compensate for the loss of a life and the government is committed to providing all assistance to the bereaved families, the chief minister said.

The financial assistance of `20 lakh each will be provided to the families of the missing fishermen in three months’ time, Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said on Monday. Until then, each family will be provided with an interim assistance of `10,000 each.

The money was handed over to 102 family members of the following 25 fishermen: Cyrus, S Jayan, Muthappan, Marydasan, Xavier, Vincent and Shaji of Vizhinjam village; Ceciland, Antony and Stellus of Kottukal village; Ratheesh and Joseph Correya of Karumkulam village; Christy, Xavier, Lazar, Arogyadas, Eapachan, Selvaraj, Abiyans, Silva Pilla, Xavier and Gerald Carlos of Thiruvananthapuram taluk; Panidasan of Poovar village and Mary John and Alexander of Kulathur village.

5-year fixed deposit

T’Puram: The 20 lakh financial assistance to the families of the dead fishermen has been provided in the form of a five-year fixed deposit. Of the total amount, 5 lakh is deposited in the parents’ name, 5 lakh in the children’s name and 10 lakh in the wife’s name. If the deceased has an unmarried sister, she will also get 2.5 lakh. All beneficiaries have been issued separate passbooks. The 2.5 lakh from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund has been issued as cheques.