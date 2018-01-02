THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Starting Monday, online shopping sites have been asked to display full product information including maximum retail price (MRP) and expiry date of packaged products.

The move is aimed at bringing more transparency in online shopping and protecting consumers from inflated MRPs and ‘fake discounts’.

The consumer affairs ministry had amended the Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules in June 2017. However, companies were given a six-month deadline till December 31 to comply with the norms.

Goods displayed on e-commerce platforms should now contain declarations such as MRP, manufacturing date, expiry date, net quantity, country of origin and consumer care details.