THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The strike by junior doctors has been withdrawn. The decision comes after the talks with Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan and the representatives of the striking doctors ended on a fruitful note. As per the understanding reached, the bond in super specialty would be reduced to one year from three years. Those working under bond after super specialty will get a change in designation. They will be known as assistant professor (provisional) instead of senior resident.

Moreover, in consideration of the demand for the super speciality doctors and availability of such doctors those who had already completed one year bond will be exempted. The bond for MD/MS will be six months instead of one year. In case of those getting admitted to the super speciality courses, the bond period will be one year.

The talks between Sadanandan and the agitating medicos held late on Monday centred on how the bond clause could be altered to suit the demand of the students. The striking students had held a meeting with Health Minister K K Shylaja the other day and it had been decided to discuss the scope of granting concession in the issue of bond in the meeting on January 1.

Meanwhile, health services in medical colleges across the state were partially disrupted on account of the strike by medical students who have raised a slew of demands, including a review of the government decision to raise the pension age of doctors. The Kerala Medicos Joint Action Council (KMJAC), which initially spearheaded the agitation, had announced the withdrawal of the strike late on Sunday after talks with the government.

However, the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) decided to continue with the stir on Monday. So far, the government was maintaining the strike was needless and politically motivated by vested interests. During talks with medicos on Sunday, Shylaja had promised recruitment of doctors will be expedited. The government is of the view chances of junior or postgraduate doctors would not be affected by raising of pension age.