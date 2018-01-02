THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in protest of the Central Government’s move to go ahead with the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2017, doctors across the state will on Tuesday observe a Black Day and 12-hour medical bandh from 6 am.IMA state president E K Ummer and secretary N Sulfi said doctors from all hospitals would join the strike. Hospitals will not have outpatient and other services on Tuesday. However, emergency medicine and casualty will function. In Thiruvananthapuram, the striking doctors will take out a march to the Raj Bhavan. Medical students also will go on strike and join the march.

The NMC Bill, which seeks to replace existing apex medical education regulator Medical Council of India with a new body, was moved by the government in the Lok Sabha on December 29. Doctors pursuing Indian systems of medicine, including ayurveda and homoeopathy, may be allowed to practise allopathy after clearing a bridge course.

IMA is calling for the withdrawal of the “anti-democratic, anti-poor and anti-federal provisions” of the Bill, its leaders said in a news statement.They say the Bill in its current form cannot be accepted. IMA medical students’ wing has already started the strike with three of them resorting to an indefinite fast in front of Raj Bhavan. Hundreds of medical students have joined the agitation while the IMA office-bearers have requested cooperation from the people.

According to the IMA office-bearers, the move to allow Ayush stream doctors (ayurveda, homoeopathy, yunani and sidha) to practise modern medicine after completing the bridge course will be disastrous to the public health sector. IMA is also calling for the withdrawal of the clause in the NMC Bill to conduct national exit exam for medical graduates for practising medicine. IMA feels it will help only the entrance mafia and students will be deprived of the clinical expertise.

The clause providing freedom to private medical college managements to fix fee in 60-100 per cent medical seats will make medical education unaffordable for a majority of students. It also says clauses in the Bill for allotting medical colleges and conducting inspections will result in corruption. Induction of non-elected members in the NMC will end the commission’s democratic character.

