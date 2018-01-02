Members of the Medical Student Action Council protesting in front of the Raj Bhavan on Monday demanding the intervention of the Governor in removing the harmful clauses in the National Medical Commissions Bill. It was the second day of protest by the medicos | B P DEEPU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medicos, who have been on strike since Sunday protesting the Centre’s move to table the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2017 in the Rajya Sabha, will intensify it, with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) set to join it. IMA also has called for a strike on Tuesday and observe it as a Black Day. Nearly 1,000 students from various medical colleges in the state joined the stir, which started in front of the Raj Bhavan.

The slogan-shouting students also extended support to three medical students -- Aswin Surjith, Ajith Paul and Geethanjali -- who have started indefinite fast in front of the Raj Bhavan. IMA State president EK Ummer had inaugurated it on Sunday. The Medicos Action Council’s state leadership held a meeting with the national wing through video-conferencing and a decision was taken to strengthen the agitation. R Sabarinathan IMA Medical Students Network state chairman told Express they were not asking for a complete withdrawal of the bill.

They want the Centre to drop the clauses allowing the induction of non-elected members in the new body. “If non-elected members get inducted, then the Central Government can easily control it. In the MCI, there were only elected members from the medical fraternity,” said Sabarinathan. He said the plan to have the bridge course will definitely dilute medical education’s competence.

Moreover, it will seriously affect the MBBS students’ prospects of getting admitted to the PG programmes. The Medicos also questioned the move to grant the private medical college managements the freedom to fix fee in 60-100 per cent seats. Sabarinathan said if shortage of doctors for rural service was being cited as the reason, then the onus is on the government to attract them by providing them with good salary and better facilities.