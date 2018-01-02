KOCHI: A month has passed after cyclone Ockhi swept past the Kerala coast leaving a trail of death and destruction, but the fishermen are still reluctant to venture into the sea. Many fishermen who escaped the fury of the sea and managed to reach the shore have gone to their native and are yet to return to work. Fishermen say the turbulence has shaken their confidence.Meanwhile, the alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioning fishermen against rough sea conditions are causing concern among the coastal populace.

“The Met Department is issuing alerts on a daily basis cautioning fishermen against venturing into the sea. This has turned out to be a big nuisance for us. They are issuing daily alerts to avoid criticism in case of disasters. The horrifying memories of cyclone Ockhi are still fresh in the minds of the fishermen. So when they get an alert the sea will be rough, the fishermen will be reluctant to venture into the sea,” said Charles George, president of the Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikyavedi (Kerala fisheries workers union).

SAAI

The fisherfolk are yet to recover from the bruises caused by the cyclone and many are yet to return.

The coastal villages had decided to avoid Christmas celebrations as a tribute to the missing persons. “In the wake of alerts, the people are afraid of venturing into the sea,” said a fisherman. “In December alone, the Met Department has issued seven alerts cautioning fishermen against venturing into the sea. We can’t keep away from the sea as it is our livelihood,” he said.

Refuting the allegations, IMD Thiruvananthapuram director S Sudevan said there is a need to create awareness about the alerts issued by the Met Department. “The Arabian Sea extends up to the African coast and the Gulf of Oman. If there is a disturbance in these areas, the sea will turn rough. So we issue alerts considering the climatic changes in the entire region. Strong winds are blowing along the Somalian coast and this can set off significantly bigger waves. Heavy northeasterly winds are blowing along the Palk Strait located between India and Sri Lanka. We issued the alert considering all these factors,” he said.

Sudevan said the department usually advise the fishermen to be cautious in case of strong winds and rough sea. Fisheries Department deputy director S Mahesh said the department issues alert based on the weather forecasts.“If the speed of the winds exceeds 45 km per hour, we will caution the fishermen. We stop them from venturing into the sea only if the situation is alarming,” he said.

Fin Corp donates `20 lakh to relief fund

T’Puram: The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) contributed 20 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on New Year to provide succour for the victims of cyclone Ockhi. KFC contributed 10 lakh. The remaining amount was arranged via employees who contributed two days’ of their salary. Premnath Ravindranath, managing director in-charge of KFC handed over the cheque to Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in the presence of Manoj Joshi, Principal Secretary (Finance), Sharmila Mary Joseph, Director KFC and Secretary and other officers of KFC.

Manju Warrier contributes `5 lakh

T’Puram: Actor Manju Warrier contributed 5 lakh to Ockhi relief fund. She handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Monday. “I have been offering my support to various projects by the state government. I wanted to support the Ockhi victims,” she said after meeting with the CM.

Federal Bank hands over `20 lakh

The Federal Bank authorities contributed 20.67 lakh to the relief fund.

Coop Bank gives `10 lakh

T’Puram: Minister Kadakampally Surendran handed over 10 lakh to the CM on behalf of the District Cooperative Bank Employees Federation. Kerala Legislative Secretariat Staff Association donated 1.25 L while while senior journalists contributed 1 lakh.