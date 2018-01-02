KOTTAYAM: Taking serious exception to the reservation policies prevailing in the country, Nair Service Society (NSS) has decided to avail of legal options to bring changes in the current reservation system.

After inaugurating the all-Kerala Nair delegates’ meeting, held at the NSS headquarters, Perunna, on Monday as part of two-day Mannam Jayanthi celebrations, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation has decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court, for deconstructing the current system of reservation.

“We will demand redrafting of unscientific reservation system that has been prevailing in the country for more than 60 years. Let the government report when the system commenced, what was its duration, and why they extended its time frame. They must also tell about the data, records and enquiry details, they relied up on for implementing reservation,” Nair said, adding NSS has been collecting all the required records for legal recourse.