KOCHI: The Kerala Private Hospitals Association has come out in support of the nationwide strike called by IMA on Tuesday against the Centre’s NMC Bill. The 12-hour strike will begin from 6 am. Only emergency casualty services will be available at hospitals. “We expect the authorities to listen to our side and arrive at an unbiased decision. The new body proposed in the bill, National Medical Council (NMC), will have little representation from doctors.

The bill also gives great power to NMC, which will imbalance the health sector. As it is, the bill is flawed and we want amendments to it,” said Dr Varghese Cherian, president, IMA, Cochin Chapter.Dr P K Mohammed Rashid, president of the Kerala Private Hospitals Association, said the bill poses danger to modern medical practice. “The bridge courses for practitioners of alternative medicines, in particular, can do more harm than good.

This will bring down the standard of medical practice and eventually, the healthcare sector,” he said. The IMA alleged the proposed licentiate entrance exam for all doctors after their MBBS will only benefit the entrance mafia. “A common exam for MBBS will be a better decision. Even if the student doesn’t clear the licentiate exam, the NMC will still have the power to allow the person to register. Naturally, one is forced to ask, on what criterion?” said a release issued by the IMA.