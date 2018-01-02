THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has directed authorities to complete within a year the construction of a new building in 16.2 cent of land in Thycaud village for housing the Thampanoor police station.

Commission acting chairperson P Mohanadas issued the direction to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), state police chief and the managing director of Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation on the basis of media reports.

The commission had earlier sought a report from the district police chief. In the report, the district police chief told the commission that steps have been taken to construct the new building for the police station in Thycaud village.

The Commission noted police officers do not have enough space to sit in the station. The roof leaks during rain, adding to the misery of the policemen who have been entrusted with the task of ensuring law and order.

The rights panel asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to apprise the commission about the progress of the work once in three months.