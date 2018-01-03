THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The contours of the proposed Kurinji sanctuary in Munnar should not be redrawn, insisted a report submitted by the Opposition UDF to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan.

It also called for measures to expedite resurvey of the sanctuary area on a war footing. Based on a recent fact-finding visit undertaken by a UDF delegation led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala to the Kurinji belt, various recommendations have been put forth in the report, laying stress that massive land encroachments and the issue of holdings of marginal and settler farmers should be viewed differently.

“All the big encroachments should be evicted without fail. The probe related to fake title deeds of the holdings of Joice George MP should be entrusted to the Crime Branch,” the Opposition said.

“While conserving the Kurinji sanctuary, protection should be ensured to all genuine farmers in the area. They should be rehabilitated after providing adequate compensation and also farmland in exchange for the extent of the holding surrendered. A final notification should be issued after considering the ownership rights of genuine farmers within the sanctuary area,” it was underscored in the 14-point recommendations.