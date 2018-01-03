KANNUR: The CPM on Tuesday dismissed 11 of its members who had stood with the ‘Vayalkkilikal’ in their fight against the realignment of the proposed bypass by filling 250 acres of paddy land at Keezhattur. It is seen as a clear message to the rank and file the party will not tolerate any voices of dissent even from their fortresses.

Nine members from Keezhattur central branch — M Baiju, C Sasi, Biju, Ramakrishnan, Ranjith, Rahul, Prince, Balan and B Govindan — and two from its north branch — K V Balakrishnan and Lalu Prasad — were ousted for “deliberately taking a stand against the interests of the government and party.”

The CPM had earlier sought an explanation from them on the issue but only two gave it while the rest ignored the letter. The committee, which inquired into it, said the offenders engaged in anti-party activities and violated disciplinary rules.

“We’ve been expecting this for long, but it won’t affect our morale. We’ll fight with the Vayalkkilikal to protect our paddy fields,” said ousted member Biju. “We’re ousted from only the party. We’ll remain as communist workers throughout our life,” said Baiju.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against 50 members of Vayalkkilikal, including Suresh Keezhattur, C Manoharan and Janaki, for holding a meeting without police permission at Keezhattur on the movement’s anniversary day on December 31. They had also led a protest march to the Taliparamba police station for denying permission.

1,000 families to be affected

According to members of Vayalkkilikal, the new alignment will also affect various water sources and, in turn, 1,000 families living in the locality.