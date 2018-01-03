KOZHIKODE/KOTTAYAM:Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the party should have a properly laid out policy on which it should contest elections and form political alliances. “The party is framing policies and strategies based on the policy document approved in the last party congress. The party can form alliances with those groups which pursue common policies,” he said inaugurating the delegates’ meet as part of the three-day district conference of the CPM which began at Koyilandy here.

The delegates also came down heavily on local level factional war in the party.

Even the delegates strongly criticised the party leadership and the government in the presence of Pinarayi who is expected to sit through the sessions on all the three days.The first day of the meet reportedly passed a resolution expressing support to party leaders and workers arrested by the CBI in connection with RSS worker Payyoli Manoj murder case.

‘Cong can’t emerge as an alternative to BJP’

Taking strong exception to the demand of a section of CPM leaders to stitch an electoral alliance with the Congress, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday said the Congress couldn’t emerge as an alternative against the BJP. After inaugurating the delegates’ meeting of party’s Kottayam district conference here on Tuesday, Kodiyeri said the RSS-driven BJP was the predominant ‘bane’ of Indian politics.

Kodiyeri said while a national-level alternative, which takes a strong stance against communalism and neo-liberal policies of the BJP government, was being evolved in the country and Congress couldn’t take the lead role.

Reminding about the CPM-supported UPA Government in 2004, Kodiyeri said the Congress had proved its failure to become an alternative as both the Congress and the BJP followed the same policies. “While the Congress uses secularism to implement liberalisation policies, the BJP is doing the same in the name of Hindutva. As many as 112 Congress leaders have become BJP MPs,” he said.

Kodiyeri said the CPM-Congress alliance was broken when the latter tend towards liberalisation policies, which eventually facilitated the growth of BJP. “The Congress is not ready to learn lessons from the past. There is no change in its stance even if party’s leadership was handed over from Sonia Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi. They could not make any declaration that it will change its policies. The Congress compromised with Hindutva for the sake of power, which provided an opportunity for the BJP to grow more,” he said.