SABARIMALA: Adequate quantity of aravana and appam prasadam is in devaswom godowns here to meet the increased demand during the peak days of coming Makaravilakku festival.With a buffer stock of aravana prasadam in devaswom godowns at 22 lakh containers and an average daily production of 2 lakh containers, the supply of aravana on demand without any restrictions during the peak days could be met, Sabarimala devaswom executive officer V N Chandrasekharan said.

He said sufficient quantity of jaggery, the important raw material for aravana production, was available with the devaswom godowns at sannidhanam and Pampa to maintain the production capacity of 2 lakh containers a day.

The stock of 6 lakh kg of jaggery and a daily transportation of 50,000 kg through tractors from Pampa to sannidhanam would be enough to meet the demand, Chandrasekharan said. Regarding appam, he said the buffer stock of prasadam stood at 3.50 lakh packets at present and the daily average production was in the range of 1 lakh to 1.25 packets.