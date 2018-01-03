THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health services in the state were partially hit on Tuesday after doctors went on strike in protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. Outpatient departments in several hospitals, including medical colleges and private hospitals, were affected by the strike in the morning. The situation returned to normalcy by evening after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) withdrew from the agitation.

The hunger strike by medicos launched on Sunday in front of the Raj Bhavan was also withdrawn after the Bill was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee. IMA state president Dr E K Ummer and secretary Dr N Suphi said the association’s nationwide strike was a success. “The strike was total in the state with 90 per cent of doctors joining the agitation,” they said.

The IMA Kerala chapter observed a Black Day and staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan as part of the nationwide strike. Thousands of doctors from the government and private hospitals and the students’ community joined the agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan, raising slogans they did not need the anti-people, non-representative, undemocratic and anti-federal Bill. As a token of support, doctors in health services also boycotted the outpatient department for an hour from 9 am.