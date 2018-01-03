KOZHIKODE:A 20-year-old youth lost the eyesight in his left eye after he was allegedly attacked by a two-member gang who also threatened to kill him and his family if they proceeded with their complaint in connection with the incident.

The youth, identified as Prajul Manoj of Mukkom, is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital where doctors confirmed it was impossible to restore his eyesight. His family on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Medical College police station. Prajul’s left eye was severely injured when he tried to intervene in a fight that occurred between his friend C K Bijilal and the two gang members identified as Sreekanth and Shameer.

Sreekanth used a bike key to hit Prajul’s eye when the latter tried to intervene. According to the victim, the incident occurred on December 25 when he and his friend were on their way home after buying food. “I was injured when I tried to calm the situation down,” said Prajul. Though he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, doctors confirmed he lost 90 per cent of his eyesight. Meanwhile, Shameer approached Prajul’s mother on Monday evening and threatened to kill them if they don’t accept their monetary offer and instead proceed with the complaint.

C P Priya, Prajul’s mother, said they will not budge. “A separate complaint has been filed against Shameer for threatening us,” she said. The Medical College police said they had launched a probe on the complaint.