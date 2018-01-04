‘Denial of treatment on account of strike a violation of human rights’
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has termed the action of the doctors who took to the streets after denying treatment to patients, as prima facie illegal and a violation of human rights. Though the doctors have the right to strike work, it should not be done risking lives of the patients, Commission acting chairperson P Mohanadas said. The Commission registered a suo motu case on the basis of media reports that a woman doctor at the General Hospital, who was examining patients, was forced to join the strike by her colleagues.