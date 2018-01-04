KANNUR:Suresh Keezhattur, the leader of ‘Vayalkkilikal’ — CPM dissidents ousted from the party for daring the leadership — on Wednesday scotched rumours of their imminent entry into CPI ranks. Virtually ruling out the possibility, he told Express the ‘Vayalkkilikals’ major concern is the protection of the paddy fields in Keezhattur.

“This is an attempt to distract the public’s attention from the main issue, the filling up of paddy fields. The main intention behind forming ‘Vayalkkilikal’ is to protect the paddy fields in Keezhattur. Our priority will remain the same. We also do not have the time in engage in petty politics,” said Suresh.

The ouster of 11 CPM cadre over their involvement in the Keezhattur stir had been coming for some time and hence was barely a surprise to local party watchers. Nonetheless, he dubbed the party brass’ decision to throw them out as bizzare since the agitation had been targeted at the destruction of Keezhattur.

“Some vested interests are playing dirty games here. They want to divert attention from the real issue. We do not have any political agenda and no feelers were sent to the CPI or any other political outfit. If any party extends help, we will readily accept it. But it doesn’t mean we will join the particular party,” he said.

CPI state executive member P Prasad had expressed the Communists’ solidarity with the agitators during a visit to Keezhattur last week.