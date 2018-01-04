THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has refuted the claims of the Latin Catholic Church that over 140 fishermen are still missing in the sea after cyclone Ockhi struck.Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma told ‘Express’ the number is much lower than that. “We have precise figures. We have compiled the figures after visiting the houses of the fishermen,” she said. The mismatch between the man-missing lists of the government and the Church, an agency that is active along the coast, is continuing even as the government has started disbursing the compensation package of `20 lakh to the kin.

According to the minister, the 37 unidentified bodies recovered from the sea kept in various hospitals are also part of the man-missing list. “Of the 37, four have been identified. All efforts are under way to identify the remaining bodies,” she said.

On December 29, the Latin Church had claimed that the dead and missing men total 298 - 149 from Thiruvananthapuram and 149 from the Thuthoor forane in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district which is under this archdiocese.