MALAPPURAM: In yet another political clash at Tanur and surrounding areas, an IUML activist was hacked allegedly by CPM activists on Wednesday. 26-year-old Ashiq was hacked by an unidentified gang at Paravanna on Wednesday night.

According to the Tirur police, he was seriously injured and was taken to the Tirur Government District Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital at Kottakkal.The police have confirmed the affiliation of the victim with the IUML and said the incident was part of the continuing political clashes at Tanur.A case was registered and a huge police force has been deployed in the coastal hamlets of Tanur in order to avert any untoward incidents.