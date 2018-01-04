Former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy, who was caught in the eye of a storm over alleged encroachments, speaking to reporters on November 14, a day before his resignation from the LDF Government's Cabinet

KOTTAYAM: In yet another setback to former minister and Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy, the Court of Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance Court), Kottayam, has ordered to register an FIR and conduct an investigation into the allegation that Chandy reclaimed land for constructing a road to his Lake Palace Resort, violating Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008.

Vigilance judge V Dilip pronounced the order on Thursday while hearing a complaint filed by Advocate M K Subhash, district secretary of Janatha Dal (S), Alappuzha.

Earlier, the court had directed Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bureau (VACB) to conduct a preliminary enquiry on the matter and the new order came on the basis of enquiry report submitted by Kottayam Vigilance superintendent of police M Johnson Joseph, which reportedly recommended registering a case against Chandy in connection with the construction of Valiyakulam — Zero Jetty Road, which leads to his Lake Palace Resort in Alappuzha.

The court has posted the case for January 18, and the Vigilance was directed to submit the FIR registered against Chandy on the same day.

This is the first Vigilance enquiry against Chandy, with the intervention of a court in the wake of a bunch of allegations levelled against him, including illegal land filling and encroachment in 'Marthandam Kayal'.

According to the complainant, Chandy constructed the road utilising MP fund, causing a loss of `65 lakh to the public exchequer.

The one kilometer-long road was constructed reclaiming paddy fields without the permission of any of the governmental agencies alleges the complaint.